CUET UG 2023 registration dates to be out soon, how & where to apply – Check details

CUET UG 2023 registration dates: The University Grant Commission is soon going to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for undergraduate programmes. The candidates who are willing to appear for the Common University Entrance Test will be able to submit their applications at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in, once the registration portal is activated.

Taking to the twitter handle, the chairperson of University Grants Commission, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday that the registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 for admission to the undergraduate programmes into central universities and other participating universities will be announced in a couple of days.

Also Read JEE Main 2023 session 1 results declared, qualified students can register for next round from today onwards

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted from May 21 to 31 in Computer Based Test mode. The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages. The exam will be conducted in two parts which will be divided into four sections: Section 1 A (Language Test), Section 1B (Optional Language Test), Section 2 (Domain Specific Test), and Section 3 (General Test). The duration of the first slot will be 45 to 195 minutes and the duration for the slot 2 will be 45 to 225 minutes.

CUET 2023: How and where to apply?

Visit the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET 2023 registration’

Register yourself with full name, date of birth and email etc

Once registered, sign in using your credentials and fill up the detailed application form

Pay application fee and download application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CUET 2023: Eligibility

To appear in the said exam, once must have passed class 10+2 from a recognized board. However, the programme-specific eligibility is set by the participating university. The candidates have been advised to check the official notification before applying for CUET UG.

According to the report published in the Indian Express, last year, UGC received around 14.9 lakh registrations for CUET; for which 450 centres were required on each day of the exam. Therefore, the university is now preparing for 1000 centres of which all may not be used but will act as standby to avoid the last minute glitches that were seen last year.