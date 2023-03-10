CUET UG 2023: Last date for application to be extended?

CUET UG 2023: The online application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes is likely to be extended as per the latest report of PTI.

This year, around 168 universities have participated for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes whereas this number was 90 last year, officials told PTI. It is expected that more universities are expected to select the test for admissions due to which the last date for applications may be extended.

Out of 168 participating universities, 44 are central universities and 31 are state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

According to a senior official, there are 27 deemed universities which will select candidates for admissions based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programmes. 66 private universities are also participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun. This year, CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31.

Last year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that the admissions to the undergraduate programmes will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The admission process for undergraduate programmes will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic year can begin on August 1.