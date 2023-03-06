CUET UG 2023: Know all about participating university Jamia Millia Islamia – Admissions, eligibility, hostels, and more

CUET 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia is all set to place admissions this year. The university released the admission calendar last week. According to the notice, there are a total of 59 undergraduate courses available such as BA (Hons), BSc, BCom (Hons), BFA, BTech, BVoc and more. Out of these courses, admission to 20 courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. To appear in the above courses, the students will be required to fill both CUET and JMI forms.

CUET 2022

In 2022, the university received around 1,44,134 applications for undergraduate programmes. According to the data, JMI was the seventh central university with the highest number of applications for CUET 2022.

However, last year only admission to 10 undergraduate courses including B.A (Hons), Turkish Language and Literature, B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin was done through CUET at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Recently, The University of Grants Commission (UGC) wrote a reminder mail to the university reiterating that all central universities have to mandatorily adopt CUET for admission to all UG programmes.

Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP):

It is expected that the Jamia Millia Islamia will offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session. This was part of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Presently, current undergraduate programmes are of three year duration.

Under this new scheme, the students will have various options for exit and entry to the course. If a student exits after a year, they will be awarded with a certificate. Those leaving after two years of the course, will be eligible for a diploma and those after three, a bachelor’s degree. The student will get a degree only after the completion of four years.

List of Scholarships for Jamia Students

–Jamia Merit Scholarships

–Merit Scholarship of the Centre for Management Studies for MBA I & II semester (Full time)

–Means Scholarship of the Centre for Management Studies for MBA (Full time)

–Scholarship for International Exchange Programme, offered by the Centre for Management Studies

–Jamia Teachers Scholarship

–SC/ST /OBC/Minorities Scholarships from various States

–Jamia Central Scholarships

–Sponsored Scholarship

Also Read Alakh Pandey meets Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; discusses the infusion of technology into education

Hostels:

The Jamia Millia Islamia has 5 hostels available for girls on campus A and B. All these hostels have three or four seater rooms. University has two halls of boys residence, consisting of eight hostels that accommodate about 220 students.

Students seeking admission to the hostel can submit their prescribed application form available on the official website of Jamia – jmi.ac.in. The admission to the hostels will be done on the basis of merit as per the admission criteria.

C