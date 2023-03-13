CUET UG 2023: DU issues advisory; Here’s why going through syllabi of all programmes before applying is an important step

The online application form for the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) UG 2023 has been extended to 30 March, but prior to the last date of submission, Delhi University has released an advisory regarding the admission process for the academic year 2023-24 through the CSAS portal. It suggests that the students should go through the syllabi of various programs offered by the university before making their preferences.

Why do students need to check programme syllabi before applying

The advisory comes after several students admitted in the current academic year said that they did not know the language they were signing up for when they enrolled in certain BA programs. They have also requested permission to change their subjects.

The advisory has also added that it has been observed that some candidates who are interested in pursuing a certain course in a certain college or with the university are applying for it without having the necessary knowledge of the programme/area of study or proficiency to do so.

“For example, for pursuing certain language-related programs, working knowledge/ proficiency in reading and writing in the specific language could be a prerequisite,” the varsity wrote in the statement.

The advisory further reiterated that once a candidate has been confirmed or frozen for a programme or course, their admission will not be altered during the course of study.

To get admitted to Delhi University, students must first appear for the Common Entrance Test. They will also have to fill out the CSAS form, where they will be asked to select the programs they want to study.

The CUET entrance test was introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and adopted by Delhi University last year.