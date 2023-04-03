CUET UG 2023 application correction process ends today – How to make changes in application

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA is going to close the Common University Entrance Test application window today April 3, 2023. Candidates can edit their application forms on the NTA CUET website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per official notice, the last date for making corrections in the application is April 3, 2023 till 11.50 PM. No corrections in particular will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI.

The Common University Entrance Examination UG 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 21 onwards at various exam centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test mode.

CUET UG 2023: How to make changes in the application form?

Visit the official website of CUET – https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

Login with your credentials

Make changes in the application form if required

Submit the application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Also Read Delhi Model Virtual School to offer free JEE and NEET coaching to students nationwide, says Atishi

CUET UG 2023: Exam Date and Pattern

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from 12-31 May at various exam centres. The city examination details will be provided April 30, 2023. The admit cards for the same will be issued in due course of the time. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu.

Last year, the University Grants Commission had announced that the admissions in the undergraduate courses will be conducted in all central universities on the basis of entrance exams. The central universities undergraduate admission process will be completed by July and the new academic session will start on August 1.