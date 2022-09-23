CUET UG 2022: UGC releases tentative schedule for admissions in undergraduate admissions, details here

CUET UG 2022 UGC Admission Timeline: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the tentative schedule on September 22 for admissions in undergraduate programmes on the basis of the CUET- 2022 in Central Universities. The schedule of admission includes the Detail of University admission portal, admission process, the last date of application portal, Tentative admission calendar Criteria for preparing merit list, Tentative admission calendar Criteria for preparing merit list, and Date of commencement of classes for the first year students.

The selection of the candidates for admission in all central universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU, Jamia, AMU, Allahabad University, etc. would be done on the basis of CUET 2022 scores. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of CUET 2022 10 days ago. The admission process in various colleges is yet to be started.

All the candidates who are willing to take admission in undergraduate programme and qualified CUET 2022 exam can check the UGC Tentative Admission Schedule 2022 and apply for the admission process as per schedule. The link for downloading the tentative timeline of admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in Central Universities is available on ugc.ac.in.

Candidates should note that they will have to fill up their choice of college while submitting their online applications. Fresh online applications are available on the respective websites. Candidates have been advised to go through the detailed information bulletin available on the respective website and submit their application forms carefully.