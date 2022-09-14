CUET-UG 2022 Results Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) resut 2022 today or latest by tomorrow, i.e., on September 15th. The results will be declared on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the results are released, students can check and download their scorecards from the official website. Once downloaded, students should keep their web portals ready to start the process of applying to their universities of choice as soon as possible based on their CUET-UG score. Universities will also be ready to start the admission procedure.

CUET-UG 2022 Correction Window Opens Again

The NTA has once again opened the CUET-UG correction window for all the students at cuet.samarth.ac.in. All participating students can now make required changes in their CUET application forms.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had last week announced that the NTA will announce the CUET-UG results by Sept 15th or if possible, a couple of days earlier. It won’t really be a surprise if the results are announced today also. Financialexpress Online will keep you posted of any and every development going forward. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, check out these steps defining how candidates may download their answer keys:

Log on to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ , that is displayed on the homepage of the website.

Studnets are now required to fill in login credentials like their roll number, date of birth among other details.

Now, candidates will be required to press on the submit on the login page

The answer key will now appear on the screen.

Candidates can now download the answer key.

09:17 (IST) 14 Sep 2022 CUET UG 2022 Live: Marking Scheme for CUET *For an incorrect answer: -1 *For a correct answer, or the most appropriate answer: +5 *For unanswered/marked: 0 *If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded only to those students who have marked any of the correct options 09:04 (IST) 14 Sep 2022 CUET UG Results Live: Websites you can check your scores at Here are the websites you can check your CUET results at: – cuet.samarth.ac.in – ntaresults.nic.in – nta.ac.in

