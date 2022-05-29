CUET-UG 2022: Registration window reopens; Know details here

The registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA), wherein candidates that are interested to apply can do so till May 31st, 9 pm. The students can register themselves by going to the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced any set exam date, but it is confirmed that the exam will be held in July 2022.

Here’s how one can apply for CUET UG 2022-

Go to the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Once the website opens, click on the ‘Register’ tab and fill in accurate details like active mobile number, email ID and more.

As prescribed by NTA, submit the required documents and pay the application fee via online mode.

For future reference, submit and take a printout of the application form.

Documents required for application-

The candidate should carry a scanned passport size photograph.

Needs to carry his 10 and 12 mark sheets.

Should carry a scanned image of the signature.

Must carry ID Proofs like (driving licence, Aadhar card, passport etc).

Also, a caste certificate if applicable.

The entrance exam will be based purely on the syllabus taught to students in schools in class 12 and students will only require NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022.

As per the CUET UG 2022 notice, there would be a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across India for various UG programmes.