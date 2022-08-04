CUET UG 2022 postponed due to technical issues, notifies UGC

Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 has been postponed in a few exam centers due to technical issues, notified the University Grants Commission (UGC) in a public notice. “Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for August, 04 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination centres,” the official notification read.

The examination centres in which the CUET UG 2022 exam, which was scheduled to be held on August 4, 2022, has been postponed to to August 12, includes Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.

Sl no States City 1 Arunachal Pradesh Namsai, Pasighat 2 Assam Nalbari 3 Chattisgarh Bilaspur 4 Delhi New Delhi 5 Haryana Ambala 6 Jharkhand Bokaro, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh 7 Ladakh Leh 8 Madhya Pradesh Sagar 9 Maharashtra Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Wardha 10 Odisha Koraput 11 Puducherry Karaikal 12 Rajasthan Jodhpur 13 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore,Dindigul,Turivarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar 14 Tripura Agartala 15 Uttar Pradesh Noida, Varanasi 16 Uttarakhand Pauri Garhwal 17 West Bengal Hoogly

“Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,” the UGC notification read.

It further stated that reports were asked from the observers or city coordinators on ground. “Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022,” it said. However, the commission has said that the admit cards which were issued earlier, will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examinations have been postponed.

“In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” it further added.

Also Read: Harappa School of Leadership invites applications for Accelerated Management programmes

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn