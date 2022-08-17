CUET UG 2022 Phase 4: Exam postponed at few centres due to technical glitches; Phase 5 admit card releasing today

CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam Updates, CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card Download: National Testing Agency has today conducted the phase 4 exam in various exam centres for Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). It has been reported that the exams have been postponed at a few exam centres due to technical glitches. Among centres where the morning slot exam was cancelled at the Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi region, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, and JNM College Khushal Nagar in Varanasi. Some students also alleged that their exam started two hours behind the scheduled time.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told IE that there were technical issues at the some exam centers due to which, the candidates will have to reappear for the test. However, the exam went well at the rest of the exam centres.

The National Test Agency (NTA) has also created an exclusive grievance redressal Email ID for CUET UG 2022 aspirants and candidates can send their grievances, if any, regarding subject combination, question paper, etc., which can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to mention their application number in the subject line while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and an exam for such candidates will also be conducted, if required, on 30 August 2022 according to the official release available on NTA website.

CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 Admit Cards to be released today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

According to the latest updates, it is expected that CUET 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card will be released anytime on the official website. The apex agency has scheduled the exam on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022 for about 2.01 lakh candidates. According to the notice, the admit cards will be issued today, August 17, 2022. All the candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.