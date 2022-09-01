CUET UG 2022: Exams over in all phases with overall 60% attendance; results expected on THIS date

CUET UG 2022: The first ever Common University Entrance Test conducted for admission to Undergraduate Courses at Central University concluded on Wednesday, August 30. A total of 1,40,559 candidates appeared for the CUET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 444 examination centres throughout 239 cities including four cities outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in two slots in multiple phases.



A total of 72,729 candidates appeared for Phase 6 of CUET (UG) – 2022 which started on August 24, 2022 (Wednesday) in two slots and concluded on August 30. The second and third day of CUET (UG) – 2022 Phase 6 was conducted for 52,139 candidates and 66,466 candidates respectively in both slots.



Reports say the agency is aiming to announce the results in the next 10 days i.e tentatively by September 9.



Nevertheless, the final day of the exam was also marred by technical errors. Examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted due to slow internet connectivity, initial reports said. However, the NTA is still awaiting a detailed report to decide on conducting a re-examination for the centre.



According to NTA, exams for these students with the affected test centre will be rescheduled and details about the new exam date will be intimated to students soon.



Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (52885) in both slots with 125 examination centres followed by West Bengal (10744) with 35 examination centres. Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, , Puducherry, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and cities outside India had one examination centre each. The total attendance across all centres in the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent.



In areas where there were central universities like Delhi, the attendance was on the higher side i.e. between 75%-80%. This year the universities of northeastern states were exempted from CUET due to operational difficulties. Therefore, attendance was recorded less in those states.



CUET was introduced this year in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to make the UG admission process at Central Universities uniform and centralized and made its scores mandatory for admission to central universities while keeping it optional for others. Around 90 universities, including 43 central universities, are participating in CUET-UG this year.



Meanwhile, NTA will be commencing the CUET PG 2022 Exams from today, September 1, 2022, onwards. Around 3.57 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUET PG exam.