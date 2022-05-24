CUET (UG) 2022: Application window closes; Here’s what students need to do next

Common University Entrance Test UG 2022 exams application process held for admission to colleges under Central Universities has closed. The CUET UG 2022 applications were to be submitted online through the link available on the portal.

CUET is a common entrance test for central universities for higher studies that comes under the new education policy drafted by the center. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CUET. The exams will be held likely in the first week of July 2022 in the computer-based mode.

The window for students to make alterations in the CUET UG 2022 applications will be available until May 31, 2022. Only those candidates who have completed the CUET UG 2022 applications will be eligible to log in and make the changes in the applications during the correction window period.

These changes need to be substantiated by valid documents wherever necessary. The applicants can do so with their registration number and password.

According to reports, approximately 11 Lakh candidates have completed the registrations for the CUET UG 2022 examinations out of which 9,13,549 students have submitted the registration fee and completed the applications. The Application correction window will be opened on May 25, 2022.

The next step to completing the application process is the release of the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card. The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students to the exam center. The admit cards will be made available at the website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022 scores will be used to enroll undergraduate students at 44 central universities and 36 other universities.