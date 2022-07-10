CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards to be released soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exams to begin from July 15

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Update: According to recent media reports, the National Testing Agency is expected to soon release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 on its official website. The details about the admit cards would reportedly be announced in the coming week. Candidates who applied will be able to check the details on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official notification, CUET (UG) will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 10 in CBT mode at different centres. However, there is no information on the release of the admit card. It is expected that the agency will intimidate the candidates by this week.

CUET UG 2022: What is the Time, Duration of Exams, Centre, Date, and shift of the test & more?

The exams will be conducted in two shifts.i.e. Morning (09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.) & Afternoon (03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m.). The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 15 minutes (195 minutes) for Slot 1 and 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) for Slot 2.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu and will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

The candidates will be able to check Centre, Date, and shift of the test, once admit card is released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on admit cards.

How to download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website –https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

2. Click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to the login page of the admit card.

4. Now, enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details.

5. CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and save it for future reference.