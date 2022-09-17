How to get admission in Delhi University following CUET UG 2022 result

There is still a lot of confusion and anxiety among students since the time NTA declared the CUET UG 2022 results on Friday. Although the candidates faced no major problems in accessing their CUET scores/results, it is the worry over ‘what’s next’ that is creating a sense of despair and loom. There are many who are looking forward to taking admission in Delhi University but are still unclear regarding the admission process and what to do next.

So, here we break down DU’s admission process for those who are clueless.

DU Admission: Phase I

The Delhi University on Friday announced that it will keep registrations for undergraduate programmes open till October 10, 2022. The admission process of the university is divided into three phases.

The first phase started on Monday, September 12, when DU launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal where students were required to submit their documents consisting of their personal and academic details. Interested candidates had to register on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in. Admissions in DU picked up the pace once CUET UF results were out. The CSAS portal has received over 31,000 registrations in 24 hours.

Also Read: How will DU, Jamia Millia Islamia prepare merit lists?

DU Admission: Phase II

In the second phase, students will have to choose their preferred course and college. But this phase will begin only from Monday, September 26. The seats will be allocated centrally by Delhi University as per the merit list based on students’ CUET scores and college-course preferences.

The university had in a statement said that if candidates don’t confirm their preferences until the last date, then their last saved preference order will automatically be locked and become the basis of seat allocation. The students can also reorder their preferences of the selected combinations before the deadline.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Results available at cuet.samarth.ac.in — Admissions begin! DU merit list, cut-off details here

DU Admission: Phase III

According to IE, a statement by registrar Vikas Gupta said that after the simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 Allocation Policy is released, a two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their course nd College preferences. Phase III of the admission process will involve the declaration of final merit lists by Delhi University. The merit list will be made based on a summation of the normalized marks of the papers required under the eligibility criteria of a given programme.

Key Dates:

The DU registration window will close on October 10. The date of announcing the first list of admissions will be notified by the university by October 10th.