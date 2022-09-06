CUET Result 2022: When can students expect CUET UG answer key and results? Details here

CUET UG Result 2022, CUET UG Answer Key Download: Finally, the six phases of the exam for Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 are over. National Testing Agency has started the preparation of releasing answer keys and results. However, there is no specific date and time given by the apex testing agency.

CUET Answer Key 2022: What is the release date and time?

According to the media reports, the National Testing Agency will release the answer keys today, 6 September. However, there is no official confirmation about release of CUET 2022 Answer Key. Along with the release of answer keys, it is expected that the exam authority will also release a response sheet. sources close to the apex tesing agency have said that it will be released today. In terms of release time, It is expected that CUET answer key 2022 will be released online during late evening hours most likely after 6 PM. Candidates awaiting for CUET UG Answer Key have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in for latest updates.

How and where to download CUET UG Answer Key 2022?

The candidates will be able to download CUET UG Answer Key 2022 online at cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released. Candidates will have to follow the instructions given below to download answer keys.

Go to the official website of https://cuet.samarth.ac.in./ or nta.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET UG Answer Key Download’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF of CUET UG Answer Key will be opened on the screen. Candidates can download CUET UG Answer Key and save it for future reference.

According to the media reports, the results are expected to be released by 13 and 14 September. The candidates who missed appearing in the CUET Sixth phase exam held on 30 August will be able to appear in the exam tentatively on 8 September. All the candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of CUET for the latest updates on results and answer keys.