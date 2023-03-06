CUET preparation: Can NCERT be the game-changer? Know tips to crack this entrance exam

CUET Preparation: The preparation of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can not be done without reading NCERT. According to an Interview of Indian Express with100 percentile scorer, Priyanshu Dixit who explains how CUET preparation is different from CBSE board exams.

Despite scoring 100 percentile in the exam, he couldn’t secure a seat at the college of his choice. He got admission to his second preference, Kirori Mal College in BA (Hons) Political Science. He shares how he prepared for the CUET and CBSE class 12 boards exams simultaneously.

According to his experience, NCERT is a must for the preparation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). When he was preparing for the entrance exam, he made notes of all the essential information including dates, events, people and their contributions and more. There is a lot of confusion about the exam paper, syllabus and pattern. Also, there is no reference material available in the market or online. So, he referred to NCERT, his journal and some other competitive books to practice MCQs. He said that NCERT should be the first choice of all the aspiring students and everything else is secondary.

He further added that stress regarding how to prepare and attempt the entrance exam despite not having proper information made him do better in his exams. After the end of the board exams, he was practicing for MCQs and other relevant topics. The board exams also helped him alot as the syllabus was similar.

Negative Marking – The Game Changer

Negative Marking is a game changer. It keeps you focused on making wise decisions. However, normalization is not as beneficial. His grades dropped heavily because of normalization.

Advice to the CUET Aspirants

The students should stick to the NCERT and keep a facts journal which will help them to score better in the entrance exam. There are 50 percent of questions based on a reading passage.