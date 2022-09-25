CUET-PG results to be declared on 26 September: Details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on September 26, Monday by 4 pm, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday. At central universities, the CUET-PG is the new common entrance test for admissions to various programmes.

In the academic session 2022-23, as many as 66 universities, mostly centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions. The exam was held in two shifts (Morning 10 am to 12 pm and afternoon 3 pm to 5 pm) on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11. It took place in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad.

Across the country, the CUET exam offers a single window for candidates to apply and obtain admission to various top universities. On September 16, 2022, the provisional answer key was released. September 18 was the last date to raise objections.

It will enable students to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admissions process to various central universities. It provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across India.

STEPS TO CHECK AND DOWNLOAD CUET PG RESULTS

1) First, visit the official website of CUET NTA-cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Then, on the home page, click link-CUET PG Result 2022

3) Enter your login credentials and submit

4) On the screen, your result will be displayed

5) Check your result and download the file

6) For future use, take a printout

In 2010, CUCET was first conducted for admission to seven central universities for 1,500 seats in 41 undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated courses. The application form was filled up through CUCET-2010. It was held on 19 and 20 June 2010. At that time there were about 30 examination centres spread across the country.

From its inception in 2010 till 2020, the exam was conducted by the Central University of Rajasthan (for 12 Central Universities). In 2021, the National Testing Agency took over conducting these exams. As a part of National Education Policy 2020 in 2022, it is introduced as a revamped version of CUCET.