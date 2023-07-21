CUET PG Result 2023: MBA, B.Ed, General test takers among highest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduation (CUET) PG results 2023. The CUET PG results have been released on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will require their application number, date of birth and security pin to check the scores.

As per the NTA data, test takers for the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), and General courses were the highest. For the General test paper was 37,815 students appeared, for MBA 31,764 students appeared, and for B.Ed 30,436 students appeared.

About 4,58,774 unique candidates registered for the CUET PG exams for the Academic Session 2023-24. NTA administered 8,77,492 tests for the postgraduation exam. A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) have participated in CUET PG 2023. This includes 39 Central Universities, 45 State Government Universities, 10 Government Institutions, and 103 Private and Deemed Universities.

Furthermore, the candidates applied for 4597 courses which were tested under 157 Question Paper Codes. The total number of Question Papers was 396 and the number of Questions was 45875. These were used over 23 days and 60 Shifts.

In addition to 279 cities in India, CUET PG 2023 examination was also conducted in 279 Cities (including seven cities outside India namely Doha, Dubai, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Bagmati).

Meanwhile, NTA received about 5386 Answer Key challenges for the CUET PG results out of which 1422 were unique

challenges, as per the agency.

NTA conducted CUET PG exams in bilingual mode, that is, Hindi and English in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between June 5 and July 6, 2023

Here’s how to check CUET PG 2023 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then enter the login details which includes your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 3: Click on submit.

Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the page for future reference