CUET PG Result 2022 to be released soon on cuet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results of the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for results will be able to download CUET PG 2022 results online at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The apex testing agency conducted the common university entrance test from Sept 1 to Sept 15 at various exam centers except for 8 Sept. The exams were conducted in two shifts – Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Evening (3 PM to 5 PM). The provisional answer keys for the same were released on September 16. The candidates were allowed to raise objections/representations till September 18.

According to the official notice, the objections made by the candidates will be checked by the subject matter specialties. If the objections raised by the candidates are found correct, the final answer keys will be issued ad applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the CUET PG revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.” The answer key finalized by the subject matter specialties after the challenges will be considered final, NTA added.

According to the media reports, it is expected that CUET PG Results 2022 will be released within a week. All the candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website of CUET. Once the results are released, the candidates will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download CUET PG Results 2022?