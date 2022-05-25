Delhi University, Jamia opt out of CUET for postgraduate admissions this academic session

Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, and Jamia Millia Islamia have opted against introducing the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to admit postgraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic session. The varsities will admit students through their respective common entrance tests.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told IE that CUET-PG was not mandatory for central universities. As a result, the varsity had opted against adopting it for this session. He added that a decision to adopt CUET-PG would be discussed with the academic council and a decision taken. He confirmed that the varsity would continue with its existing entrance test for postgraduate courses.

According to the National Testing Agency’s latest information bulleting, 35 central universities have adopted CUET to admit students into postgraduate courses.

An Aligarh Muslim University official told IE Online that the varsity’s admission process was already underway and was following its postgraduate entrance exam. The academic council will take a decision on the adoption of CUET-PG for the next academic session. However, a date for the meeting was yet to be decided.

Punjab University in Chandigarh is also planning to take a decision on implementing CUET-PG from the next academic session. A varsity official clarified that postgraduate admissions would be carried out through the Punjab University Common Entrance Test this year.

The University Grants Commission announced that a common entrance test would be held for postgraduate admissions in 42 central universities from the 2022-2023 academic session. However, the universities are not bound to implement CUET-PG, unlike the mandatory CUET-UG system. Registrations for the common entrance test to undergraduate programmes in 44 central universities is already underway. Several private and deemed-to-be universities have also adopted the model.

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Pondicherry University have already announced their decision to adopt CUET for postgraduate admissions. Admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes at Jawaharlal University will be done through CUET.