CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Hall tickets soon on cuet.nta.nic; check latest updates here

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test – Post Graduation (CUET PG) 2023. The admit cards can be released anytime as the exams for CUET PG is scheduled to start from June 5 till June 17. Usually, the admit card is released one or two day prior to the commencing of the exams. Once out, students will be able to download their hall ticket for CUET PG 2023 exams on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.

Meanwhile, NTA has already released the CUET PG 2023 intimation slips on the official website. According to the website, 4,25,928 candidates from 245 cities have registered for the entrance exam that will be held on June 5, 6, 7 and 8. The exam will be held in 37 shifts for 157 subjects. A total number of 8,76,908 candidates have registration for CUET PG 2023 exams.

Candidates can download the CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip from – cuet.nta.nic.in. They would require application number and date of birth as login credentials to view the intimation slip.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for CUET PG – 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CUET PG – 2023 shall be issued later,” NTA said.

Furthermore, it must be noted that city intimation slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on other dates will also be released shortly. As of now, NTA as only released information for candidates whose exams are scheduled from June 5-8.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the CUET PG intimation slip or admit card, candidates can write e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

CUET PG for the academic session 2023-24 will allow the use of bilingual language. This means candidates can write their responses in both English and Hindi. The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 195 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are participating in CUET PG 2023.

