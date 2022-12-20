CUET PG 2023: When will registration, exam dates be announced?

CUET PG 2023 registration, exam dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the registration and exam dates for Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate 2023 – cuet pg -2023. The students who are willing to appear in the CUET PG 2023 will be able to check the dates on the official website of CUET – cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to media reports, the registration and test dates for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET- PG) 2023 will be announced this week. All the students have been advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

A few days back, on December 16, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted CUET PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023 and the results for the same will be announced in the first week of July 2023. The dates of registration, test will be announced this week as per his tweet. Universities will be able to complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023, if the registration process starts as per the timeline.

The National Testing Agency will release the paper pattern, syllabus, eligibility and other details on its official website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to apply for CUET PG 2023?

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in to register yourself

Click on the CUET PG registration link

Click on the new registration button

Enter your details such as name, email address, mobile number and more

After registering, enter your credentials to login

Fill up the application form and upload your necessary documents

Save, submit and pay application fees

Download CUET PG 2023 application form and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only which will be conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.