CUET-PG 2023: NTA announces examination schedule, Check details

The National Testing Agency has announced the date for the CUET-PG examination 2023. With this, the students will get an opportunity to try for admission to multiple universities using their CUET-PG score.

The CUET-PG (Common University Entrance Test- Post Graduate programmes) exam will start from June 01, 2023. The application process for the same will begin in mid-March 2023 and the result is likely to be announced in the first week of July 2023.

Also Read: CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 – Details here

In a tweet, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar has made the announcement. Kumar said, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023.”

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023. Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 28, 2022

The willing and eligible applicants can register themselves by visiting the official website of CUET at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Also Read: IGNOU Admissions 2023: Application process for January session begins

Know how to register for CUET-PG exam 2023

The candidates need to visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in.

After visiting the homepage, the candidates need to click on ‘Latest @ NTA’ section.

A new page will appear on the screen.

The candidate needs to click on the ‘CUET-PG 2023 registration’ link.

Now, the individual needs to create their login credentials with the relevant details as asked for.

After this, an individual needs to login to register for the exam.

Fill the registration form and check details carefully.

Submit the registration fee and download the application form for future reference.

CUET-UG exam 2023

Earlier, the UGC had announced the schedule of the application process for the CUET-UG exam 2023. The exam will begin from the first week of February 2023. The exam is slated to be conducted between May 21 and 31. The result is expected to be release in the third week of June 2023.