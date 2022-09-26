CUET PG 2022 results to be released today at cuet.ac.nic.in, check when and how to download

CUET PG 2022 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the results today for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CUET-PG results will be able to download their results from the official website of CUET or NTA – cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the availability of results today at 4 PM in his tweet. The candidates will have to enter their essential details such as roll number, date of birth etc. on the login page, once the results are published.

The apex testing agency released the provisional answer keys on September 16, 2022 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 18, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 results will be compiled with the final answer keys as per media reports. The candidates will be able to download CUET PG results followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download CUET PG 2022 results?

Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET PG 2022 Results 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page of the results.

Now, you have to enter your essential information such as roll number/registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

CUET PG 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Candidates have been advised to download CUET PG 2022 Results and save it for future reference.

What’s next after the results?

The candidates who will qualify in the entrance examination will have to apply for admission at university websites separately. There is no common counselling process for postgraduate admissions. It should be noted that NTA CUET PG 2022 score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-2023 only. The scores and candidate data would be shared with the respective university where the candidate applied.

What is the marking scheme for CUET PG 2022 Results?

The candidates should note that each question carries 4 marks. For every correct answer, the candidate will get 4 marks while for every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

How to calculate the CUET PG 2022 Results Percentile Score?

