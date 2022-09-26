CUET PG 2022 results out, 6 students got 100 percentile, check list of subject wise toppers at cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 results out at cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in – Finally, the wait is over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 on its website. All those who were eagerly waiting for CUET PG 2022 can download the results from the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The exam authority has released the list of subject wise toppers on its website. The candidates just need to type their roll numbers, date of birth, captcha code and other details on the login page. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download CUET PG 2022 Results?

Candidates are required to visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET PG 2022 Results’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the new login page of the results.

The candidates are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page.

CUET PG 2022 Results will be dispalyed on the screen.

Download CUET PG 2022 Results and save it for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 Results: Scorecard will be valid for one year

It should be noted that the CUET PG 2022 Results score card will be valid for one year for the academic year 2022-23. The candidates will have to apply for the university websites separately as there is no common counselling process for postgraduate admissions.

CUET PG 2022 Results: List of toppers uploaded

It should be noted that the apex testing university has uploaded the list of toppers along with the subject toppers on its website. According to the latest reports, a total of 6 candidates have scored 100 percentile in CUET PG 2022. The list of toppers in each subject along with their subject score or percentile can be checked below.

List of the candidates who scored 100 percentile:

Nakul Kumar Vaish: PGQP01-B.Ed.

Neeraj Godara: PGQP20 – Social Work

Mayank Kumar Mishra: PGQP 38- General (MBA etc)

Mohit: PGQP28 -General (MBA etc)

Sumit Joshi: PGQP20 Social Work

Akash Patel: PGQP20 – Social Work

List of the candidates who scored Highest marks in different subjects

PGQP02-Law: Abhinav Mukund (295 marks)

PGQP03-M.A. Education: Shruti Tomar (250)

PGQP04-M.Ed: Aditya Pratap Mishra (275)

PGQP08-Electronic com engg./Communication and Inf. Engg: Sudeep Chaudhary (154)

PGQP08-Mech. Engg.-Machine Design/Thermo Fluids: Pronob Son Barmuch (215)

PGQP11-History: Kumar Vishal (302)

PGQP14-Sanskrit: Sandeep Kumar (325)

PGQP05-English: Hari Kishor (354)

PGQP06-Hindi: Vaibhav (351)

PGQP07-Philosohy: Tirthadeep Mishra (294)

PGQP08-Civil Engg: Aamir Bashir Bhat, Kishan Kumar (159)

List of the Toppers in different subjects

Aniket Deb: PGQP15-Sociology (347 marks)

Indu Prakash Tiwari: PGQP26-Computer Science and Information Technology (326)

Manik Sharma: PGQP24 -Pharmacy (246)

Shalini Sinha: PGQP22 – Life Science (292)

Shubham Mishra: PGQP17-Geography (294)

Harsh Jaiswal, Debarata Singh: PGQP18-Applied Geography and Geoinformatics Geo-informatics (290)

Maheshwari Mairi Mukeshkumar: PGQP19-Geology Earth Sciences (303)

Shrisha Prathuri: PGQP21-Architecture (211)

List of the candidates who scored in Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Somsuvra Das: PGQP28-Physics (287)

Divansh Keshari: PGQP29-Statistics (275)

Sreetoma Ghosh: PGQP25-Chemistry (292)

Deepanshu: PGQP27-Mathematics (320)