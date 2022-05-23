CUET PG 2022: Pondicherry University to adopt CUET for PG admissions, check how to apply

The Pondicherry University (PU) will be adopting Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 and candidates interested will be able to find all mentioned details on the official website of Pondicherry University by logging in pondiuni.edu.in and those willing to apply for CUET PG will have to go the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in.

The decision was taken a few days after the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar made the announcement to the admissions to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities that will be held via common entrance test from the upcoming academic year. The registrations for the CUET PG 2022 already began on May 19 and will be concluded by June 18, 2022.

Following are the steps on how to register for CUET PG 2022-

Go to the official website of –cuet.nta.nic.in.

As soon as the homepage opens, click on the ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 is Live now’ link that would be visible on the top scroll, which would redirect users to a new window.

Now sign-in and register using the requested credentials, followed by filling in the required details in the application form.

Now pay the application fees and take a printout of the page for future references.

Although there are no exam dates set for CUET PG 2022, the UGC Chairman has mentioned that the test will take place in the last week of July this year. Note that the CUET PG 2022 would be a Computer Based Test (CBT).