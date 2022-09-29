CUET PG 2022: NTA re-opens Application Correction Window at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check correction fields, steps

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is reopening the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022 results today. Candidates who want to edit their application forms can do so till September 30, 2022 up to 11:50 pm on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, some candidates had approached the NTA and requested them to allow the option to correct a few details which were filled during the submission of the online CUET application form for PG 2022.

The fields where candidates can make the corrections are:

1. Category

2. Date of birth

3. Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name,

4. Gender

5. PwBD

6. choice of Universities.

CUET PG 2022: Steps to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the login button on home page

Step 3: Login with your credentials like application number/roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the correction/edit option and make the required changes. Save the changes

Step 5: Download the corrected application form and save it.

The final correction will only be applicable after the payment of additional fee, if required. According to NTA’s official notice, in case of changes are made in Category, or PwBD, the Candidate might be charged an excess fee as applicable.