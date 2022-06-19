CUET-PG 2022: NTA extends deadline for submitting online application form, here’s all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG 2022. The new date to apply for the entrance exam for admissions in postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities has now been extended till July 4. So, those who have not submitted their application forms yet, can do so at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.
However, Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on July 8th, 2022.
The last date of application has been extended keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in /www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.
How to apply for CUET-PG 2022 Online Application?
- Visit the official website of CUET — cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘click on the link for ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2022’ flashing on the homepage.
- Fill up the application form with personal details like educational qualification, experience, documents etc.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and save it for future reference.
The candidates are advised to fill up the form carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period.