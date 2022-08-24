CUET PG 2022: Last date to submit application fee today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conclude accepting application fee for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test for Post- Graduate Admissions (CUET- PG 2022) on August 24, 2022. As per the information, the application correction process has ended yesterday on August 23, 2022.

Know how to pay the fees:

(a) The candidates need to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

(b) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the link – ‘Correction Window’

(c) Sign in by entering the relevant details – Application number and Password

(d) Now, one can submit the application fees

(e) Take a print out for future references

Exam details:

National Testing Agency is set to release the exam details this week. NTA is likely to hold the CUET PG 2022 exam in September. More than three lakh candidates are likely to appear for the CUET PG 2022 exam. The exam is likely to take place across 500 cities in India.

Therefore the interested candidates who are yet to pay the fees for making changes to their CUET PG 2022 application form are advised to do the same today (UPTO 11:50 PM). Candidates can submit the fees by visiting the official website of CUET at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Interested applicants are advised to keep visiting the NTA website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for latets updates.

If any candidates have any doubt or need any sort of clarifications, then they can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000. They can also write there query at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, NTA is considering to make changes for next year’s exam. Among the changes, there are the reduction in the number of subject combinations on offer and review of the number of cities are on the list.

About NTA:

The NTA, established by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI), is an independent, autonomous organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860). It has been assigned the task of holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022.

Through this exam, one can get a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in the central varsities across the country.