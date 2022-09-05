CUET PG 2022: Fresh notification from NTA for three exams being held on two separate days; details inside

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted for admission to Post Graduate Courses at Central Universities will be conducted for three subjects of Paper codes on two different days in two shifts each day, said a fresh notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the fresh clarification, the number of candidates taking the exam in the three Question Papers that were earlier scheduled for September 5 is large following which the exams will be carried in different days to accommodate all. The exams that will be conducted on two separate days are the PGQP01 (B.Ed.), PGQP38 (General MBA), and PGQP20 (Social Work) examinations

CUET PG 2022 Exams Official Notification

Among the above-mentioned papers PGQP38 (General MBA) will be conducted for half of the candidates today – September 5, 2022, Shift 1 and for the remaining half of the candidates it will be conducted on September 12. On September 7, 2022 – Shift 1 for the PGQP01 (B.Ed) exam will be conducted for half of the candidates and on September 12, 2022 for the remaining half of the candidates will take the exam. For PGQP20 (Social Work), half of the candidates will take the exam on September 11, 2022 – Shift 1 for half of the candidates and on September 12, 2022 for the remaining half of the candidates.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Exams over in all phases with overall 60% attendance; results expected on THIS date

CUET PG 2022 examinations started on September 1, 2022 at several designated exam centres. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam takes place from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon and Shift 2 from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M.

The candidates who are registered for the examination can download the admit card of the Central University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) for the postgraduate entrance exam from its official website. They need to carry it along with their photo ID on the day of the examination.

The officials of the university will release the answer key for the examination in the form of an online report. In case the candidates find any discrepancies in the answer key, they can raise their objections before the deadline. The final answer key of the university will be declared once the objections have been resolved.

The candidates who are registered for the examination can download the admit card of the Central University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) for the postgraduate entrance exam from its official website. They need to carry it along with their photo ID on the day of the examination.

The officials of the university will release the answer key for the examination in the form of an online report. In case the candidates find any discrepancies in the answer key, they can raise their objections before the deadline. The final answer key of the university will be declared once the objections have been resolved.

The NTA has also mentioned that the admit cards for the postgraduate entrance exam for the period from September 1 to 6 have already been released online. As mentioned earlier, the paper codes and other details of the exam from September 7 to 12 will be released shortly.

CUET PG 2022 notice by NTA reads, “Admit Card for Candidates whose examination falls on the above dates for the question paper codes mentioned above will be released shortly. The Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the said Examination from the NTA websitehttps://cuet.nta.nic.in/ using their Application Number and Date of Birth.”