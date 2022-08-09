CUET PG 2022: exam dates out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check datesheet, city intimation & admit card release dates here

CUET PG 2022 Exam and Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for admission to the different programmes of the participating central universities. Central University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country. Central University Entrance Test (CUET) PG is to be conducted in online mode for 66 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-23.

According to the schedule, The CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 September 2022 at various exam centers. The CUET PG 2022 Exam is to be conducted in two shifts – Morning (10 AM to 12 AM) and Afternoon (3 to 5 PM).

The dates of advance city intimation and release date of admit cards will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. The apex agency has released the cuet pg 2022 along with test paper code and shift/time at the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who will be appearing for the said exam can check the complete schedule and other details on the official website.

Approximately 3.57 lakhs candidates have applied for the said exam which will be conducted in approx 5000 cities and 13 cities outside India. Those who will be selected in the said exam will be eligible to apply for admissions to postgraduate programmes offered in the participating central university.

CUET PG 2022: Admit Card Expected Date

The apex agency will release the CUET PG 2022 admit cards in due course of the time. Usually, the admit cards for any exams are to be released one week or 15 days prior to the exam. So, it is expected that the apex agency will release the CUET PG 2022 admit card in the second week of August.

Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA for latest updates regarding the exam. Candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.nic.in for any query or clarifications.