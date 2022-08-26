CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slips: National Testing Agency is likely to release CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slips today, August 26. All those who registered for the postgraduate entrance examination for university admissions will be able to download intimation slips from the official website – cuet.nta.ac.in. Once released, the candidates will be able to choose their exam city preferences.

Candidates should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet not intimate the exact date and time for releasing of CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips. However, the exams are to be conducted in the next few days, so it is expected to be released today.

The process for CUET PG 2022 exam intimation slips is to be done online. Candidates will have to choose three preferences of exam city from where they would like to attempt the exam. After which, the apex agency will provide the exam city based on the availability of exam centres and the number of candidates. Candidates have been advised to make the necessary arrangements for travel, lodging and boarding at the city of the exam to avoid any last-minute inconvenience based on the provided exam details.

CUET PG 2022 exam: Date and admit card

As per the latest reports from the apex agency, around 3.5 lakh students have registered for CUET PG 2022 Exam. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held from 1st to 11th Sept 2022 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released in first week of September 2022. All the registered candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on CUET PG 2022 Exam.

How and where to download CUET PG 2022 exam intimation slip?