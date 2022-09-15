CUET UG correction window reopens

The University of Delhi has notified that students who has filled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) form ay National Testing Agency (NTA) but not opted for Delhi University and are facing issues while login in at University of Delhi’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022), can now correct their details at the correction window provided by NTA.

“the National Testing Agency, vide its Public Notic dates 13.09.2022 has allowed the correction of “Student Particulars” in the online application form of Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2022,” the official notification read.

Furthermore, the correction window is available until September 15, 2022, 10 a.m.

In the correction portal, candidates can change name, mothers’ or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD and choice of universities, it mentioned.

“Upon addition, the details of such candidates will be available on the University of Delhi’s CSAS within 48 hours of closure of NTA’a correction window,” it further mentioned.

