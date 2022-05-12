CUET not required for admission to NEHU colleges in Meghalaya, says edu minister Dharmendra Pradhan

CUET would not be required for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister said on Thursday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Pradhan said that the exemption was given for this academic year, considering the geographical conditions, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity and infrastructure.

“The affiliated colleges of NEHU will continue with the existing practice for admission instead of CUET,” the education minister said in the letter.The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year.

The chief minister had met Pradhan on April 25 , seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges.

With inputs from PTI.

