JNU to adopt CUET in PG courses in academic year 2022-23; DU, Jamia to continue with earlier process

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it will allow admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), while the Delhi University (DU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University have informed that they will not conduct the admission process through CUET-PG this year.

Officials at the DU and the JMI said the admission process for post-graduate courses has already begun for the academic session 2022-23 and it will not be feasible to change the process on such a short notice.

M Jagadesh Kumar, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman on Thursday said the CUET for PG admissions will be introduced from the 2022 academic session. However, he added that unlike the CUET-UG, the CUET-PG is not mandatory for the central universities.

“The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,” the UGC chairman had said.

The exam for CUET-PG at JNU will be conducted in the third week of July. The application process began on Friday and will conclude on June 18.

With inputs from PTI.

