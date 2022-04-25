CUET does not infringe on the rights of states: Dharmedra Pradhan writes to Tamil Nadu edcation minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to his Tamil Nadu Education Mnister Dr K Ponmudy, noting that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) does not infringe on the rights of the states/UTs. He added that education is a matter of Concurrent list that enables the Central Government to take measures for the Country’s education development.



The minister also stated that CUET aims at annihilating the need of coaching and offers a choice of 13 languages as the medium and reduces the financial burden while increasing the access. On April 12, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution that was tabled by chief minister M K Stalin who urged the Centre to drop the test. Over 3.5 lakh candidates had registered on Sunday for the test. The deadline for the test was to end on May 6 but will be extended further.



In a response letter to Ponmudy, Pradhan stated that the National Education Policies have been the guiding document for the Central government.



The minister also added that NEP 2020 emphasises on formative assessment, unlike the summative assessment that encourages coaching culture.



The unanimously adopted Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution stated that any entrance exam based on the NCERT syllabus would not provide an equal opportunity to students as they have studied in various state board syllabi across the country.



On the syllabus issue, Pradhan stated that there is a wide variation in the marking scheme of different education Boards and the entrance would be solely on CUET marks and these exams would also help in testing the conceptual understanding and would aim at eliminating the need for taking the coaching.



The letter also highlights the 42nd Constitution Amendment Act which states that “there is no case for infringing upon the rights of States and Union Territories, and education has become the subject matter of the Concurrent List that has also enabled the Central Government to take measures for promotion, development and growth of the country education.