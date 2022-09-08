CUET Answer Key 2022 to be released today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check all latest updates

CUET Answer Key 2022 download link: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the CUET Answer Key 2022 and its results. According to the media reports, CUET UG answer key will probably be made available today, September 8, 2022. All those who are eagerly waiting for the answer keys have been advised to keep a close check on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates. It is expected that the link for answer keys will be updated by evening. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet not given any confirmation on the release of answer keys.

Once CUET Answer Key 2022 is released, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer keys. The CUET UG Answer key objection window will be opened for candidates for the prescribed time period. Candidates who find any issue with the answer keys will be able to raise objections online via their portal on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 Results Date & Time

CUET UG 2022 Exam was conducted on August 30 at various exam centres. The answer key and results for the same are expected to be released soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Usually, National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the results within 10-15 days of releasing the answer keys. Hence, it is expected that CUET UG Result 2022 will be released around September 15, if the answer keys are released today as per media reports.

How to download CUET Answer Key 2022?