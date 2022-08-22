CUET admit card 2022 for phase 6 out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam from August 24; Check easy steps here

CUET admit card 2022 | CUET UG admit card 2022 download | CUET UG Phase 6 admit card 2022: NTA – National Testing Agency has released the phase 6 admit cards for phase 6 Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Exam 2022 on its website. Candidates who will be appearing for CUET UG Phase 6 2022 Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the schedule, Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 24th, 25th and 26th August 2022 wherein a total of 2.86 Lakh students are going to appear for CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam as per the data shared by NTA. The exam will be held at 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 cities and the exam will also be held outside India at Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Sharjah, Singapore, Muscat, Riyadh, and Kuwait City; as per the official notice.

How and Where to download CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022?

Candidates are required to follow the instructions given below to download CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022.

1. Candidates need to log onto portal – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022’ download link.

3. enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

4. CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Also Read| CUET UG 2022 Phase 4: Exam postponed at few centres due to technical glitches; Phase 5 admit card releasing today

Candidates should note that those who could not take the exam in Phase 2 conducted on 04, 05 and 06 August 2022 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will also be appearing in Phase 6 and their Admit Cards have also been uploaded on the official website. The CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards for Candidates whose examination is scheduled on 30 August 2022, will be released well before the examination.

Candidates have been advised to visit the CUET website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in to download their Admit Cards. The candidates have also been advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.