CUET 2023 Registrations to begin in February, confirms UGC chief

CUET 2023 Registrations will start from the first week of February 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the next year’s enrollment in various universities will be able to submit their applications online once the link is activated on the official website of the Union Grant Commission (UGC) – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The announcement in this regard is shared by the UGC chief.

According to the official notice released by the university, the CUET 2023 exams will be conducted between May 21 and 31 and the results for the same will be announced in the third week of June 2023. While the results for CUET PG will be announced in the first week of July, the UGC chief said. The exam authorities are hoping that universities can complete their admission process according to this schedule by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023.

The commission will conduct CUTET in 13 languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per official updates, the syllabus and exam question paper pattern will remain unchanged. According to the UGC Chief, a candidate can appear in as many subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. He further added UGC is preparing 1000 more exam centres across the country out of which 400-500 will be used per day.