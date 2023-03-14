CUET 2023: JNU offers admission to these UG and Certificate courses, Here’s all you need to know about application process 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities in academic session 2023-24 will be held between May 21 and May 31 and the window for online registration will close on March 30. The entrance test for admission to about 168 universities was made compulsory last year. Post Delhi University, Jawahar Lal University (JNU) became one of the first universities in the country to implement CUET.

The university received over 67,000 applications last year for its undergraduate programs through the entrance exam.

JNU courses through CUET and how to apply

JNU offers BA-MA integrated program in various foreign languages like Persian, Pashto, Korean, Japanese, Mongolian, Chinese, German, French, and Russian Spanish for which admissions are carried out through CUET. BS-MSc in biology and a certificate of proficiency in the field of Ayurveda are also offered through CUET.

Candidates seeking admission in the UG and Certificate of Proficiency (CoP) programmes in JNU for the academic session 2023-24 have been asked by the university to go through JNU e-Prospectus for these courses on the website jnu.ac.in to know if they satisfy the eligibility criteria for these programmes before applying for CUET (UG) 2023

About JNU

The university was established in 1969 and named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The university now has 20 academic departments and a network of schools and centres.

The university has 14 hostels for boys and 4 for girls. It also has four co-ed hostels and one for working women and married students. The total number of students staying in these facilities is about 5,500.

The university’s Linguistic Empowerment Cell (LEC) provides opportunities for various capacity-building programs for students who need to improve their linguistic skills in order to pursue their studies at JNU. These programs are designed for students who have not previously had the necessary skills to learn English.

LEC also provides various writing courses for learners who want to improve their academic writing skills. These sessions are held from 8 to 10 am and 4 to 6 pm depending on the schedule of their regular classes.