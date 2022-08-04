CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam postponed in Kerala amid heavy rains, new exam dates to be announced soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Postponed in Kerala: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important update on CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam for the candidates who will be appearing in Kerala State. According to the update, The agency has postponed the CUET 2022 exam scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 August 2022 in all exam centres located within Kerala State due to a heavy rain alert.

CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponed due to heavy rains

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam after receiving various requests from the candidates. According to the notice, It has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the exam centre within the stipulated time as the moment will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power. Therefore, to support the student community, the agency has decided to postpone the CUET 2022 exam for the students who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State from 4 to 6 August 2022.

CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam: When will revised dates be announced for Kerala State?

The National Testing Agency has yet not intimate any update on the CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam date for Kerala State. According to the latest update, The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the fresh dates in due course of time on its official website. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of NTA for the latest updates regarding the exam.

On the other hand, NTA is conducting CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exams from today, August 4, 2022 to August 6, 2022 at different exam centres located in approximately 300 cities across India and 9 cities outside India. Approximately 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam as per reports.