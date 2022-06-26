CUET 2022: NTA releases practice papers ahead of exams; Here is where to access them

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 for the first time for admissions to UG courses at 83 universities in July and has recently released mock test papers to help students prepare for the exam. CUET Mock test papers are available on the official website-cuet,samarth.ac.in

NTA has released a notification regarding the launch of an online platform that will allow candidates to practice answering the questions in a CBT environment.

The agency stated that the practice papers are meant for students’ reference and do not represent the actual paper. It also noted that the questions do not constitute mock tests and are not indicative of the duration of the exam. “The practice questions do not constitute a mock test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved,” it said.

The agency also noted that the practice questions do not represent the various features of the exam, such as the pattern of questions and their relevance to the given syllabus. They additionally do not necessarily reflect the multiple difficulty levels of the exam.

CUET 2020 Exam schedule

The NTA has also released a notification regarding the schedule of the Common University of Economics and Technology (CUET) 2022 exam. The exam will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

In addition to academic topics, the exam will also feature multiple other subjects such as economics and business economics. To view the official syllabus, students can visit the website of the agency.

CUET 2020 Exam Pattern

The Common University of Engineering and Technology (CUET 2022) conducts three sections: language proficiency, core knowledge, and general knowledge. In Section I, candidates will be evaluated on their English proficiency. In Section II, candidates will be assessed on their knowledge of Indian languages. In Section III, candidates will be evaluated on their general knowledge.

The International Business (IB) program is designed for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate programs in foreign languages. Some of the commonly used languages include Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Arabic.

Over 9 million candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities. Out of these, 43 are Central Universities, 13 are state universities, and 12 are private universities.

The entrance exam for the university’s various postgraduate and undergraduate programs will be conducted for the first time. Since the announcement of the entrance test, various controversies have been raised about it. Some academicians claimed that the exam would be beneficial for the upper class, while others criticized it for its negative effects on the coaching culture.