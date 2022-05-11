The newly introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has generated quite a lot of talk and intrigue amongst students, teachers, and of course, the parents. While many argue that the test is going to change the face of the Indian education system by providing equal and fair opportunities, there are others who believe that the old admission system was much more efficient.

Amid the ongoing debate over CUET’s advantages and disadvantages, there is a plethora of information scattered all over the internet about the exam’s pattern, application deadline, documents required etc. It is enough to confuse anyone who is already grappling with whether to apply for CUET 2022 or not. To make it easier for those who are scratching their heads in confusion, FE Online is here to answer and streamline all your questions and doubts in one place. Let’s dive right in.

What is CUET?

The Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2022 is a single entrance exam for admission to Central Universities and other participating Institutions which will be admitting the candidates to their UG courses for the academic year 2022-23 based on the NTA Score secured by them in this test.

Is CUET going to be helpful for students? What are the pros and cons?

– Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier commented that the cut-off system lacked in providing equal opportunities to all students, and gave undue advantage to those who studied under boards that had a lenient marking system. However, CUET will do just the opposite and assess students on equal parameters, as it also ends subjective biases.

– On the other hand, CUET critics have argued it will be disadvantageous for students from boards other than the CBSE because the CUET test syllabus will be mirrored with the NCERT syllabus.

– Meanwhile, CUET could prove advantageous for students with a Science background as they will be able to opt for humanities and commerce as their undergraduate subjects. Until 2020, students faced a deduction of five percent marks for changing streams under the old cut-off system, however, the practice was subsequently done away with.

– In another example, a student despite scoring brilliant marks in Physics in Class 12th board exams would be unable to pursue the same subject as his/her undergraduate course from their choice of college, only because they didn’t meet the cut-off percentage/marks due to weak performance in other subjects. In such a scenario, with CUET candidates can now at least dream to apply in top colleges, no matter what their Class 12th scores are.

How to fill out the CUET (UG) application form?



The UGC announced the Central University Entrance Test sometime back and made it mandatory for undergraduate admission at any of the 45 central universities in the country. The registration window for candidates to apply for the CUET entrance exam will be open till May 22nd. Those who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can now pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on May 22nd.

Steps to fill out the form:

1) Visit CUET’s official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

2) Register by filling in personal details and contact address

3) The system will generate a registration or application number, and complete the CUET 2022 application form with the help of that number

4) Upload all documents like photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate. Keep in mind, that all the documents should be scanned.

5) Pay the application fee online.

6) Submit the application

The application cost for candidates of various categories is as follows:

What is the examination fee for CUET (UG) 2022?



General category (unreserved): Rs 650

EWS/OBC-NCl categories: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwBD/ThirdGender categories: Rs 550

For centers outside India, the fee is Rs 3000.

Students can pay the exam fee online using SBI/ Canara Bank/ ICICI Bank/ Paytm payment gateways through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI/ Wallet. They will need to keep the proof of the fee paid.

What are the CUET (UG) syllabus and exam pattern?

The UGC has made it clear that students only need their assigned Class 12th NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022. The CUET is a three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test that will be held in two shifts throughout the day. It will only have multiple-choice questions based on class 12 NCERT textbooks.

The CUET (UG) 2022 entrance exam will consist of the following 4 sections:

– Section IA has 13 Languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu)

– Section IB has 20 Languages (French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Sanskrit, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese)

– Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects

– Section III – General Test

Students may choose as many as three languages from Section IA and Section IB. One of the languages chosen by students needs to be in lieu of Domain-specific subjects which are listed below. As mentioned above, Section II of the exam consists of 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of 6 Subjects, and Section III comprises of general test. The general test will include General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Grad 8th), logical and analytical reasoning.

Here is the list of 27 Domain-Specific subjects as mentioned in the revised CUET Exam Pattern:

1. Accountancy/BookKeeping

2. Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry

3. Business Studies

4. Chemistry

5. Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

6. Economics/ Business Economics

7. Engineering Graphics

8. Entrepreneurship

9. Geography/Geology

10. History

11. Home Science

12. Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India

13. Legal Studies

14. Environmental Science

15. Mathematics

16. Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga

17. Physics

18. Political Science

19. Psychology

20. Sociology

21. Teaching Aptitude

22. Agriculture

23. Mass Media/ Mass Communication

24. Anthropology

25. Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts/Fine Arts

26. Performing Arts – (1) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/ Oddisi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (2) Drama- Theatre (3) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion)

27. Sanskrit

What is the Marking Scheme for CUET (UG) entrance exam?

According to the official CUET notification, the CUET marking scheme entails that five marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and for every incorrect attempt, one mark will be deducted. There is no penalty for questions that are not attempted.



How many attempts can a candidate have for CUET (UG) – 2022?

CUET (UG) – 2022, is meant for admission to undergraduate courses of Central Universities for the academic year 2022-23. It is scheduled to be held only once, in July 2022, which means a candidate can only have one attempt this year.

What is the exam schedule?



The exam will be held in two shifts- the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The timings for the morning slot are from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm, and the timings for the afternoon shift are from 03:00 pm to 06:45 pm.

Are students required to submit two application forms if they want to apply for two separate Universities?

The answer is no. Students are required to submit only one application form if they apply for more than one university or institution. If a student wants to apply for more than one course in the same university, then also he/she needs to submit only one form.

Where do students need to check the eligibility criteria for appearing in CUET (UG)-2022?

The eligibility criteria for admission could be unique for each University or participating institution. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the desired University/ies to check the eligibility criteria before they fill out the application form on CUET’s official website.

How can you crack CUET 2022?

– For starters, it is important to practice at least one mock CUET paper every day. This will accustom you to the exam pattern and help you analyse your mistakes.

– Taking help from coaching classes and other books is fine but a thorough revision of all the topics from the NCERT book is the most important, as the syllabus comprises the NCERT book itself.

– Creating a timetable will help you divide your time for revision and practice for mock papers efficiently.