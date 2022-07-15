CUET 2022 exam starts today: check what are the guidelines to follow during the exam day

CUET 2022 exam: NTA is conducting the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 test for undergraduate admissions from today onwards, July 15. The University Entrance Test is being held in two stages, of which Phase 1 is being held from 15th to 20th July 2022.

It is the first CUET 2022 exam of the session and is conceptualized as the national-level entrance test for university admissions for both postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. To help the students with preparation for CUET 2022 Exam, we have prepared detailed exam-day guidelines and other important aspects about the same are listed below:

CUET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

Students are required to download and take a printout of their CUET Admit Card 2022 to appear in the exam. It will work as the entry pass for the registered students, without CUET Admit Card 2022, students will not be allowed to appear in the exam. All those who have yet not downloaded their admit cards are advised to download them from the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering their application id and date of birth.

CUET UG 2022: What are the exam dates and timings for the exam?

CUET 2022 Phase 1 exam is being held over a time of 4 days beginning from today for undergraduates. CUET 2022 is going to be held on 15, 16, 19, and 20 July in multiple sessions for different subjects/domain tests. The details about the exam date, timings, revealing timings and other details can be checked on the admit card. Candidates who are appearing in the said exam are advised to reach one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

Carry a Valid Photo ID Proof

Candidates appearing for CUET 2022, are advised to carry a valid id proof to the exam hall along with the admit cards. The details provided in the admit card will be verified against the ID card and if both of them match, a candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam.

Are there COVID-19 Protocols and Precautions to be followed?

yes, as the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in several parts of the country, candidates are advised to follow all the necessary safety and precautionary protocols prescribed by NTA and local authorities.

Electronic Gadgets Banned

Every single electronic gadget and device is restricted from CUET 2022 assessment corridor. These incorporate cell phones, cell phones, Bluetooth headsets, smartwatches and so on. If any candidate is found carrying any electronic gadget inside the hall, strict action would be taken against them.