CUET 2022: Correction window reopens today, interested candidates can make changes before June 24

The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 application and registration correction window has been reopened today, June 23, 2022, notified by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to a high demand from students. Interested applicants who want to make changes in their registration form can do so by logging through the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The registration and the CUET form correction portal will be open until tomorrow, June 24, 2022, upto 11:50 pm.

According to the official notification, CUET UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The test will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

“As of now 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities. The Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums being offered, select any combination out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects,” NTA notified.

“One Candidate has applied in more than 5 Universities, on an average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combinations of subjects chosen by various Candidates,” the NTA official notification read.

