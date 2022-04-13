CUET (UG) 2022: From exam pattern to eligibility criteria, here’s everything about Delhi university UG Admissions this year

The newly introduced Central University Entrance Test is expected to overhaul undergraduate education. The move will have a wide impact on how they get into central universities as Board exam marks cannot be only relied upon anymore. The Delhi university too will admit students through CUET for its undergraduate programmes this year. Here’s how.

CUET paper pattern:

The computer-based exam will be divided into three sections. The first section tests a candidate’s language skills through comprehensive passages. Candidates will answer multiple-choice questions and this section of the test has two parts—1A and 1B. Candidates have to answer 1A in one of the following languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam.

Section 1B is only for candidates wishes to pursue an undergraduate degree in any one (or more) of the 19 languages— Nepali, French, German, Persian, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese.

Section II assesses the student’s grip on core subjects she wishes to study at the undergraduate level. This section offers 27 domain subjects (or papers) of which a candidate can take tests in up to six subjects.

Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Chemistry, History, Home Science, Legal Studies, Environmental Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Business Studies, Accountancy/Bookkeeping, Chemistry, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Economic/Business Economics, Geography/Geology, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, and Sanskrit, Fine Arts/Virtual Arts (Sculpture/Painting)/Commercial Arts, Engineering Graphics, E Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/Mass Communication, Entrepreneurship, Knowledge Tradition and Practices India, Physical Education/NCC/Yoga, Performing Arts are the subjects to choose from.

For example, to get admission to BSc. Physics (Hons) or BSc. Chemistry (Hons), candidates will have to take the Physics, Chemistry and Maths papers from Section II,. Candidates will have to ensure they choose the subjects per the programme’s requirements available at http://www.admission.uod.ac.in.

Section III is to check the candidate’s general knowledge. However, this section is not compulsory as this will be attempted by a student only if it’s stated as a requirement for the programme she is applying to.

The final merit or CUET score will be decided on their performance in the language test, and the top marks scored in three domain subjects—out of the total five she took the test.

What if the student cant find a domain subject that they studied in Class 12?

In such a case the student will have to choose the domain paper that is most similar to the subject she studied in Class 12. Like Biology is closest to Biochemistry etc.

How will DU calculate CUET score for B.Sc programmes?

The merit list will be calculated based on the marks scored in one language (from Section I) and three domain subjects from Section II. A minimum of 30 per cent marks is necessary for the language tests.

Is a minimum Class 12 board exam score required to apply to DU? How will DU calculate an applicant’s CUET score?

DU will see the best performance in domain papers of CUET as the determining factor. Applicants will get the option of appearing in six domain papers in CUET, as long as these are all subjects they have studied in Class 12.

For a few BSc programmes, the entry criteria are a little complicated. For example, while applying for BSc. Maths (Hons) and BSc. Computer Science (Hons), candidates will have to appear for a language test from Section IA, a Maths test from Section II, and another two subjects of which at least one should be from B1 (see list mentioned in answer to Q2).

What about BA and B.Com programmes?

candidate must appear for one language paper from Section I, any two subjects from B1 and one subject from either B1 or B2. For B.Com (Hons) the applicant has to take a language test from Section 1A, a Maths or Accountancy test from Section II and any two domain papers out of which at least one should be from Section B1.

What are the eligibility criteria for undergraduate language programmes?

If an applicant wants to pursue an undergraduate degree in a language paper but hasn’t studied it in Class 12, she can still attempt a language paper from Section 1A but students who studied Punjabi in school will have an edge over those who haven’t.

Applying for programmes different from their chosen stream (science, arts and commerce) of study in school

A student who pursued a science stream in high school is welcome to pursue humanities-based undergraduate programmes. However, in such a case make sure they choose domain and language courses accordingly.

Can students who have dropped a year apply for DU admissions this year?

There is no bar for students who took a year gap after Class 12 Board Exams in admission to any of the undergraduate programmes at DU. However, these students will also have to appear for CUET 2022.

Eligibility criteria for each course are now available at the DU admission website —admission.uod.ac.in. Log on to know about every course in details.