Cuemath launches ‘Mathfit’ to empower students overcome ‘Math Phobia’ during board exams

Cuemath, a global math learning platform, has launched ‘Mathfit’, a digital handbook that aims to empower students to ace math exams by overcoming their ‘Math Phobia. The handbook has been launched with the vision to help students practice math as a life skill and not merely for academic excellence.

In addition to helping students overcome ‘Math Phobia’, ‘MathFit’ also aims to share simple and effective learning strategies to help students manage math exam priorities efficiently, an official release said. From relaxation methods to stress management and concentration techniques, the handbook aims to provide information on a host of topics, critical for students during the math board exam, it added.

The handbook further carries an advisory on how parents can help their children feel more confident about their learning and preparation while motivating them for their math examination.

”According to a survey conducted by us in 2021, it was found that the pressure and fear of mathematics among grade 10 students grows significantly during the board exams. The study also highlighted that several students in grades 9 and 10 lack self-belief in their mathematical abilities and how their confidence levels undergo a significant drop during the board exams. This struggle that many children face with respect to learning math, inspired us to introduce MathFit,” Vivek Sunder, CEO, Cuemath, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the handbook will be populated through Cuemath’s social media handles, and distributed among the parents’ and teachers’ communities for greater accessibility. Parents and students can also view and download the handbook from the company website.