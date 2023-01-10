Cuemath announces new leadership appointments to bolster its global expansion

Maths learning platform, Cuemath has further strengthened its leadership suite with two key appointments – Rakesh Roy as Chief Customer Relations Officer and Sam Sancheti as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations. According to an official release, Roy and Sancheti will be instrumental in driving the company’s next phase of growth and expansion globally.

With a focus on driving customer satisfaction with better data utilisation and processes at Cuemath, Roy will be responsible for fostering sustainable and long-term customer relationships by ensuring superior quality learning, delivered through the company’s network of maths teachers and intuitive curricula. An industry veteran with an experience of over 26 years, Roy has spent two decades at American Express, over five years at Eli Lilly and Company, and played a leadership role at two ventures in the internet space.

On the other hand, Sancheti will be responsible for anchoring and executing the business growth roadmap for the company globally. He will further be instrumental in owning and building relations with existing and potential investors. Before joining Cuemath, Sancheti led Cross-Border payments for Visa in Europe based out of London. He has over 12 years of global experience in payments, financial services and growth strategy across the UK, US and India, and a track record of building cross-functional teams from the ground up.

“At Cuemath, we aim to nurture one billion brilliant maths minds which requires business leaders who can resonate with our vision and are fully committed to delivering this intent. Roy and Sancheti with their vast domain expertise will help us deliver a consistent and seamless learning experience to students, and drive us towards our goal of becoming the best maths learning company globally,” Vivek Sunder, CEO, Cuemath, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that in June this year, the company has announced fundraising of $57 million in a fresh round led by Alpha Wave at a valuation of $407 million. Currently, in over 80 countries, the company aims to expand to 100 countries by FY2023, bolstering its presence in North America, APAC, the UK, Europe, Middle East and capturing markets in Africa and South America.