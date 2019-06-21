CUCET results 2019 declared at cucetexam.in | How to check

CUCET results 2019: The Central University of Rajasthan has declared the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) results at cucetexam.in. Check now.

CUCET results 2019: The results for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) have been announced by the Central University of Rajasthan at cucetexam.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website now to check their scores. The written test for CUCET was conducted by the Rajasthan University on May 25 and 26. Candidates will require their roll number and date of birth while checking their results. It is to be noted that due of heavy traffic on the website, candidates may not be able to access the website for some time now. Take a note of the below-mentioned details to know more.

CUCET results 2019: How to check results, scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUCET at cucetexam.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says CUCET 2019 results
Step 3: On the results page, enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Your score will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check it and save the same for future

More about CUCET

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test is jointly organised by 14 Central Universities that have been established by an Act of Parliament and the Bengaluru Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act of 1960 for admission to various courses. These 14 institutes are- Central University of Jammu, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Kerala, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Assam, Bengaluru Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics, Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar, Central University of Tamil Nadu and Assam University, Silchar.

