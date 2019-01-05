CTET result: Scores out at ctet.nic.in; know how to check

CTET result 2018: Know how to check at ctet.nic.in

CTET result 2018-19: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) on Friday published the recently held CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2018 result. The result has been released on the official web page of CTET. Apart from this, the result is also available on the official homepage of CBSE’s result portal. The applicants who participated for the CTET exam can check their outcome using their roll numbers. The CTET 2018 was held after a gap of two years. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CTET is a qualifying criterion for teachers who want to be appointed as teachers for the primary and upper primary classes.

Know how to check the CTET Result:-

1. Visit the official website of CTET 2018 i.e. ctet.nic.in. Apart from this, the applicants can directly visit the results portal of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

2. After visiting the webpage, click on the result link.

3. Once you click on the result link, a new window will appear.

4. Enter the details in the box provided.

5. After entering details, submit and see your result.

The CTET examination was held on December 9, 2018. Over 15 lakh applicants had appeared for the CTET 2018 exam. The examination was conducted at more than 2,000 centres across 92 cities countrywide.

The CBSE had published the answer key for CTET 2018 exam on December 28, 2018. Central Board of Secondary Education had also asked candidates to raise objections on the provisional answer key if found wrong. As now the result has been declared, the candidates can apply for jobs related to the recruitment of teachers in primary and Upper primary levels.